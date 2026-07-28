How amber lights are saving baby sea turtles in Tampa Bay

The Brief Amber coastal lighting is helping lower sea turtle disorientations across Tampa Bay beaches as thousands of hatchlings emerge this summer. Wildlife experts warn that bright white artificial lights after sunset confuse young sea turtles and pull them away from the Gulf. Duke Energy converted thousands of coastal lights in Pinellas County to amber fixtures that keep hatchlings moving safely toward the water.



Wildlife conservation groups and utility crews are installing sea turtle-friendly amber lighting along Tampa Bay beaches to protect newborn hatchlings heading toward the Gulf.

Tampa Bay turtle protection

What we know:

Duke Energy joined forces with the Sea Turtle Conservancy and Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Treasure Island to show how amber streetlights safeguard wildlife. Standard white lighting confuses young turtles, while longer-wavelength amber fixtures allow hatchlings to navigate toward the Gulf using natural starlight and moonlight.

Emily Wooley, who works with the Sea Turtle Conservancy, which protects sea turtles, says hatchlings see light differently than humans.

"Sea turtles see a little bit different than we do," she said. "They're less attracted to long wavelength lights."

Hatchling rescue challenges

What they're saying:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium nesting supervisor Carley Oakley warned that disoriented hatchlings frequently wander into hazardous areas.

"We do have hatchlings that get run over," Oakley said. "We have retrieved hatchlings from storm drains, residential pools and storage closets."

Coastal streetlight conversion data

By the numbers:

Duke Energy has replaced more than 2,500 coastal fixtures statewide with turtle-friendly amber lighting. The utility confirmed that 91% of those fixture conversions are located in Pinellas County.

Michael Smith, an engineering technical support specialist for Duke Energy, says sea turtles instinctively move toward the brightest horizon.

"They're really drawn to sparkling water," he said. "They're looking for starlight, moonlight, things of that nature."

The utility says the amber fixtures help protect hatchlings while still providing visibility for drivers at night.

"We want to be environmentally conscious," Smith concluded. "We like to be part of the solution, not part of a problem."

Beach lighting safety tips

What you can do:

Beach visitors staying past sunset should carry an amber or red flashlight and avoid shining bright white lights near nesting sites.