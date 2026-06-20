Man charged with premeditated murder after killing girlfriend: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a death investigation from Friday. The man, Kyle Sanchez, was charged with premeditated murder with a weapon. HCSO said Sanchez has yet to be booked, as he has not been discharged from the hospital.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a death investigation in Palm River.

Palm River shooting

What we know:

According to HCSO, detectives learned that Kyle Sanchez, 35, killed his girlfriend, Amanda Roark, 37, at their home in a Palm River neighborhood.

Deputies rushed to a home on Tuscan Loon Drive just after 3 p.m. on Friday after a 911 call.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Roark, who had died from severe upper body trauma.

Sanchez was at the home when law enforcement arrived and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Investigators stated the violence appears to be domestic-related.

On Saturday, investigators charged Sanchez with premeditated first-degree murder with a weapon.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the domestic dispute started. A booking photo has not been released as Sanchez remains in the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.