Man charged with premeditated murder after killing girlfriend: HCSO
PALM RIVER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a death investigation in Palm River.
Palm River shooting
What we know:
According to HCSO, detectives learned that Kyle Sanchez, 35, killed his girlfriend, Amanda Roark, 37, at their home in a Palm River neighborhood.
Deputies rushed to a home on Tuscan Loon Drive just after 3 p.m. on Friday after a 911 call.
When emergency crews arrived, they found Roark, who had died from severe upper body trauma.
Sanchez was at the home when law enforcement arrived and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Investigators stated the violence appears to be domestic-related.
On Saturday, investigators charged Sanchez with premeditated first-degree murder with a weapon.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the domestic dispute started. A booking photo has not been released as Sanchez remains in the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.