Man charged with killing Charlotte County teen who protected younger sister

article

A Florida man, accused of killing a teenager during a home invasion, is now charged with second-degree murder and burglary.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell told news outlets that detectives spent five weeks investigating the case and now have enough evidence to charge 27-year-old Ryan Cole.

Cole is accused of killing 15-year-old Khyler Edman on Sept. 26. The sheriff says Khyler was fatally stabbed during a scuffle with Cole, as Khyler tried to protect his younger sister during the invasion of their home.

Prummell says investigators have concluded that the attack was random, and Cole didn't have any relationships with anyone at the home.

Cole has a lengthy record in Charlotte County. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.