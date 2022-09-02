Bradenton man charged with killing Pinellas deputy in 2021 expected to change plea to guilty

It was 18 months ago when Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli lost his life while trying to stop a suspected drunk driver. Now, the man accused of killing him is expected to change his not-guilty plea in court.

Deputy Magli's death was the first-ever death in the line of duty for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. It was a hard loss not just for his family, but for the community.

On Friday, the man deputies say is responsible for cutting Magli’s life short, Robert Holzaepfel, is expected to change his plea and admit his guilt. At the time of his arrest last February, he was 33 years old with 16 prior felony convictions.

On February 17, 2021, Holzaepfel was driving intoxicated, officials said. His blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. He was trying to evade Pinellas County deputies when he hit and killed Deputy Magli. Magli was deploying stop sticks at the time to try and stop Holzaepfel‘s truck.

The deputy was just 30 years old at the time and had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. During his time on the force, Sheriff Bob Gualteri said Magli made a difference.

Robert Holzaepfel is charged with murder in the third degree, DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended license, and fleeing police. He had originally pled not guilty to these charges which would have led to a jury trial in the coming weeks.

But as he is expected to change his plea to guilty on Friday, that jury trial has been canceled. The hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.