'This is his legacy': Tarpon Springs road dedicated to fallen Pinellas County deputy

A Pinellas County road will forever honor a fallen deputy

On Thursday, a dedication ceremony was held with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. A portion of East Lake Road was named after Deputy Michael Magli to honor his memory and service to the community.

Magli's widow said during the event she's honored he will be remembered.

"This is his legacy. This is the life he led. This is the life our family led. I told the sheriff all the time I wouldn't be standing on my own two feet if it wasn't for him, if it wasn't for the agency," said Stephanie Magli. "The fact that he will forever be remembered means so much for my girls. We call this the ‘Daddy Road’ when we drive on it."

The 30-year-old was killed in February as he was trying to stop a drunk-driving suspect on East Lake Road by placing stop sticks, but that driver struck him.

"It's very important that everyone remember Michael Magli and what he did, the sacrifices he made and his family made," said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. "We keep him in our thoughts forever, and this helps that."

Magli was the first Pinellas County deputy to die in the line of duty in the agency's history. He leaves behind his wife and two small daughters.