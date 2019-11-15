Man converts Wesley Chapel townhome into dental office: investigators

A Wesley Chapel man was arrested after converting his townhome into a dental practice, according to investigators.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Jose Fernandez was performing dental procedures in exchange for cash.

“He admitted to it and all the evidence was there - the drugs, the dental equipment, the operation with the chair, the air compressor and generator,” Kevin Doll, a spokesman for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, told FOX 13.

Deputies said they busted the elaborate operation after getting a tip from the Florida Department of Health.

An undercover detective contacted Fernandez, who allegedly agreed to numb and extract the detective’s tooth and provide antibiotics from Cuba for a total of $170.

“The detective showed up and saw that he did have this dental operation in his apartment,” Doll said.

Deputies arrested him Wednesday and have charged him with practicing dentistry without a license, having dental equipment, and intending to sell prescription drugs. Fernandez bonded out of jail Thursday and couldn’t be reached by FOX 13 for comment.

Investigators are asking for possible victims to come forward.