Man with criminal history accused of exposing himself to multiple women at Gandy Beach: PCSO
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man faces serious charges after Pinellas County deputies say he exposed himself to three women in separate incidents at Gandy Beach.
The backstory:
Detectives with the sheriff's office say the victim in each case contacted them with similar accounts of incidents on the beach in April and May.
In each case, deputies say a man approached a woman and solicited her attention in order to expose his naked genitals to the victim.
All three times, the suspect took off on a moped, according to PCSO.
Investigators say footage from traffic cameras helped them identify Michael McLean, 42, as the suspect.
Mugshot of Michael McLean. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say McLean refused to talk to them when confronted, and they arrested him on three counts of exposure of sexual organs.
Dig deeper:
Records show McLean has a history of arrests for indecent exposure, stalking and voyeurism.
What's next:
Jail records show McLean has bonded out of jail, with the judge telling McLean during his first appearance that he can't return to Gandy Beach.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
