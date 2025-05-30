Man with criminal history accused of exposing himself to multiple women at Gandy Beach: PCSO

The Brief Pinellas County deputies arrested a man accused of exposing himself to three women in separate incidents at Gandy Beach. Michael McLean faces charges in each case. He also has prior arrests for indecent exposure, stalking and voyeurism.



A man faces serious charges after Pinellas County deputies say he exposed himself to three women in separate incidents at Gandy Beach.

The backstory:

Detectives with the sheriff's office say the victim in each case contacted them with similar accounts of incidents on the beach in April and May.

In each case, deputies say a man approached a woman and solicited her attention in order to expose his naked genitals to the victim.

ICE raid in Tallahassee: 100 arrested at Florida construction site, officials say

All three times, the suspect took off on a moped, according to PCSO.

Investigators say footage from traffic cameras helped them identify Michael McLean, 42, as the suspect.

Mugshot of Michael McLean. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say McLean refused to talk to them when confronted, and they arrested him on three counts of exposure of sexual organs.

Dig deeper:

Records show McLean has a history of arrests for indecent exposure, stalking and voyeurism.

What's next:

Jail records show McLean has bonded out of jail, with the judge telling McLean during his first appearance that he can't return to Gandy Beach.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: