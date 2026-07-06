Man critically injured after being struck by lightning in Dade City

The Brief A man is fighting for his life following a Dade City lightning strike Monday afternoon. First responders performed life-saving CPR on the man in the Palmilla Circle area. Pasco County Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the lightning strike left the victim with critical injuries.



A man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning in Dade City Monday afternoon.

Dade City emergency response

What we know:

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Palmilla Circle area after a bolt of lightning struck the man. First responders immediately administered CPR on the scene to try and save his life.

Emergency crews then transported him to a nearby hospital. Officials confirmed the man suffered critical injuries from the strike.

Lightning strike investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity or age of the man. It remains unclear what he was doing outside when the storm hit.