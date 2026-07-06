Man critically injured after being struck by lightning in Dade City
DADE CITY, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning in Dade City Monday afternoon.
Dade City emergency response
What we know:
Pasco County Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Palmilla Circle area after a bolt of lightning struck the man. First responders immediately administered CPR on the scene to try and save his life.
Emergency crews then transported him to a nearby hospital. Officials confirmed the man suffered critical injuries from the strike.
Lightning strike investigation
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the identity or age of the man. It remains unclear what he was doing outside when the storm hit.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Pasco County Fire Rescue, who explained how first responders treated the victim at the scene, as well as local emergency officials.