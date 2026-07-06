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Man critically injured after being struck by lightning in Dade City

By
FOX 13 News
Dade City
Published July 6, 2026 6:27 PM EDT
Published July 6, 2026 6:27 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A man is fighting for his life following a Dade City lightning strike Monday afternoon.
    • First responders performed life-saving CPR on the man in the Palmilla Circle area.
    • Pasco County Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the lightning strike left the victim with critical injuries.

DADE CITY, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning in Dade City Monday afternoon.

Dade City emergency response

What we know:

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews rushed to the Palmilla Circle area after a bolt of lightning struck the man. First responders immediately administered CPR on the scene to try and save his life.

Emergency crews then transported him to a nearby hospital. Officials confirmed the man suffered critical injuries from the strike.

Lightning strike investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity or age of the man. It remains unclear what he was doing outside when the storm hit.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Pasco County Fire Rescue, who explained how first responders treated the victim at the scene, as well as local emergency officials.

Dade City