1 killed after tree falls onto Zephyrhills home: PCSO

The Brief One person died after a tree collapsed onto a home in the Zephyrhills area on Monday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Pasco County deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene around 4:21 p.m. Investigators said the incident is isolated and does not appear to be criminal in nature.



Pasco County deputies are investigating after they say a tree collapsed onto a Zephyrhills home, leaving one person dead.

Zephyrhills tree collapse response

What we know:

It happened in the Brisk Drive area around 4:21 p.m.

Deputies helped Pasco County Fire Rescue locate one person inside the home, who died at the scene.

Investigators stated the incident appears to be accidental and is not criminal in nature.

According to PCSO, there is no ongoing threat to public safety, and no other injuries were reported.

Pasco death investigation continues

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity, age or gender of the person who died inside the home.

It remains unclear what caused the tree to collapse onto the structure, as the investigation is still ongoing.