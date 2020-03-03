Man critically injured after fire destroys Spring Hill mobile home, five vehicles

article

Hernando County fire officials said one person had severe burns after an early-morning fire in Spring Hill.

Fire crews said they received reports of smoke, flames and the sound of an explosion at a home, located at 3289 Middlesex Drive. They arrived at the home around 3:14 a.m. and witnessed heavy smoke and fire coming from the mobile home and vehicle at the property.

Officials said several cars were stored on the large parcel of property, and the fire quickly spread. Other vehicles caught fire.

The occupant, a 58-year-old man, was found walking near the fire. Firefighters said he had severe burns and was treated by paramedics. He was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. There were no other known victims.

The mobile home and five vehicles on the property were destroyed, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.