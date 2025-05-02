Man dies after being hit by car: BPD

The Brief Bradenton police say a man died after he was hit by a car on Friday morning. It happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 600 block of 13th Ave. E. The driver stayed at the scene and is not facing charges, according to police.



A man died early Friday after Bradenton police say he was hit by a car.

What we know:

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the man was hit shortly after 6 a.m. in the 600 block of 13th Ave. E and later died from his injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

BPD did not release the identity of the man who died.

