Man dies after being hit by car: BPD
BRADENTON, Fla. - A man died early Friday after Bradenton police say he was hit by a car.
What we know:
According to the Bradenton Police Department, the man was hit shortly after 6 a.m. in the 600 block of 13th Ave. E and later died from his injuries.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
What we don't know:
BPD did not release the identity of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Bradenton Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter