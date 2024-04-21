Man shot and killed in Tampa, detectives investigating

A man died at a local hospital on Sunday morning after a shooting in Tampa, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, a man with lower body trauma was found in the 4400 block of West Paris Street.

Investigators say he was taken to the hospital, which is where he died from his injuries.

According to deputies, they do not believe there's a threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

