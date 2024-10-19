1 dead, 94-year-old injured after crash in Pasco County, troopers say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

A Crystal River man, 51, died in a car crash on CR-488 in Land O’ Lakes after trying to pass a car in a no-pass zone, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver crashed into a 94-year-old Clearwater man's SUV, according to FHP. The 94-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries and is not in critical condition.

Officials say the 51-year-old man who died was driving east in a Ford Focus when he crashed into the 94-year-old's Toyota 4Runner that was moving west.



