Man dies after crashing car into truck at gas pump in St. Pete

Published  July 8, 2025 3:43pm EDT
St. Petersburg
The Brief

    • A man crashed his car into a truck at a gas pump in St. Pete Tuesday morning.
    • After the driver of the car got out of the vehicle, he collapsed.
    • The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

Investigators say Johnnie Miller, 63, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of the Circle K at 10600 Roosevelt Boulevard N. when he collided with a parked Toyota Tacoma at a gas pump, then drove over a traffic cone before parking his car. After he got out of his car, police say he collapsed.

Miller was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe he suffered a medical episode.

What's next:

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

