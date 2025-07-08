Man dies after crashing car into truck at gas pump in St. Pete

The Brief A man crashed his car into a truck at a gas pump in St. Pete Tuesday morning. After the driver of the car got out of the vehicle, he collapsed. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

Investigators say Johnnie Miller, 63, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of the Circle K at 10600 Roosevelt Boulevard N. when he collided with a parked Toyota Tacoma at a gas pump, then drove over a traffic cone before parking his car. After he got out of his car, police say he collapsed.

Miller was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe he suffered a medical episode.

What's next:

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.