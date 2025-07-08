Man dies after crashing car into truck at gas pump in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning.
The backstory:
Investigators say Johnnie Miller, 63, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of the Circle K at 10600 Roosevelt Boulevard N. when he collided with a parked Toyota Tacoma at a gas pump, then drove over a traffic cone before parking his car. After he got out of his car, police say he collapsed.
Miller was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe he suffered a medical episode.
What's next:
The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.