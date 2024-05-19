Man dies after losing control of motorcycle in St. Petersburg, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Riverview man died at the scene of a crash in St. Petersburg early on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials say 32-year-old Brandon Christian Harwood Pagels was speeding while headed west in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue North around 2 a.m.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says Pagels lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway.

According to SPPD, he hit two street signs and a large tree.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter