Man dies after losing control of motorcycle in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Riverview man died at the scene of a crash in St. Petersburg early on Sunday morning, according to police.
Officials say 32-year-old Brandon Christian Harwood Pagels was speeding while headed west in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue North around 2 a.m.
The St. Petersburg Police Department says Pagels lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway.
According to SPPD, he hit two street signs and a large tree.
The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.
