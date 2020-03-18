Man dies after Pasco County deputies use stun gun to subdue him

article

A man died after being tased by Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said at about 6 p.m. deputies were called to the Home Depot on US 19 in Port Richey, where someone reported there was a man with a weapon.

When deputies got there, a man starting running in the opposite direction, eventually running through traffic on US 19.

Deputies said they caught up with the man, who was combative, so they used "non-lethal force" to subdue him.

The sheriff's office said a stun gun was used to stop the man from fighting, but soon after, he became unresponsive.

The man was later pronounced dead. The sheriff's office said an investigation is ongoing.