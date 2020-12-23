Man found dead inside vehicle at Progress Village Rec Center
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators in Hillsborough County said the body of a man was found inside a vehicle in Tampa.
Just before midnight, deputies responded to Progress Village Recreation Center, located at 8701 Progress Boulevard, after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle.
When they arrived, they found the deceased man inside. As of Wednesday morning, they said officials are still determining a cause of death.
Deputies have not said whether they suspect any foul play.
They also have not identified the man.