Hillsborough deputies investigate deadly shooting at Tampa intersection

article

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred along Waters Avenue. They said the body of a man was found in the westbound lanes.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road. They said the man’s body was found next to his vehicle.

Detectives said the suspected shooter was still at the scene.

Investigators said, at some point, the victim exited his vehicle at the traffic light. Then, the shooter, who was in another car, fired his weapon, killing the man.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are still investigating a motive and the events leading up to the shooting. They did not specify whether it was related to road rage.

Advertisement

Deputies have not publicly identified the victim.

