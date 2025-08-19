Man found dead at Pinellas County home, deputies investigating

The Brief Pinellas County deputies say they found a man's body at a home early Tuesday. Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot along Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area, according to the sheriff's office. No further details have been released.



A death investigation is underway at a Pinellas County after deputies say they found a man's body early Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot in the 1500 block of Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area shortly before 1:15 a.m.

Investigators say the investigation remains active and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

PCSO has not released any further details about the man who died or possible suspects in the case.