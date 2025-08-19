Man found dead at Pinellas County home, deputies investigating
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A death investigation is underway at a Pinellas County after deputies say they found a man's body early Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot in the 1500 block of Illinois Rd. in the Clearwater area shortly before 1:15 a.m.
Investigators say the investigation remains active and there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
PCSO has not released any further details about the man who died or possible suspects in the case.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.