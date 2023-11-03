Man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Tampa, police say

Police in Tampa are investigating after it says a man was shot to death early Friday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the 1100 block of W. Lemon Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, police say they found deceased man with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to find out what led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.

