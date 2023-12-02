Man hit, killed after trying to cross Gandy Boulevard in Tampa: Police

article

A man was hit and killed after getting out of his car in traffic early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the 5100 block of W Gandy Boulevard around 1:12 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash after they say a man exited his vehicle on the busy road and tried to cross the highway.

READ: Crash involving 8 vehicles on Courtney Campbell Causeway causes delays for Tampa drivers: Police

According to TPD, the man was hit by a black 2009 Honda Civic that was headed west.

When police arrived, they say the man who had been hit was unresponsive in the roadway. According to authorities, first responders tried to save the victim's life, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic stayed at the scene and was not impaired, according to the police department.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and police say westbound traffic on West Gandy Boulevard was closed until 5:30 a.m. However, all lanes are back open.