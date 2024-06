article

A man is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Tampa early Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. on the eastbound side of Busch Boulevard in front of Busch Gardens.

Rescuers worked to save the man's life, but he did not survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

