Man hit, killed in Sarasota while pushing bicycle across street: FHP

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The Brief A pedestrian pushing a bicycle was hit and killed by an SUV while attempting to cross North Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota. The accident happened around 11:35 PM on Sunday. The 56-year-old driver was not injured, and the Florida Highway Patrol is currently working to identify the victim and investigate the crash.



A man in Sarasota was hit and killed on Sunday night while trying to cross the street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 56-year-old Sarasota man was driving his SUV south in the left lane of North Lockwood Ridge Road, north of Grocio Road, around 11:35 PM. A pedestrian was standing on the middle-painted median of North Lockwood Ridge Road and tried to push his bicycle across the street as the SUV was approaching, according to FHP.

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The pedestrian was hit and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The pedestrian has not been identified yet, according to officials.

The driver was not injured, and the crash is still being investigated.