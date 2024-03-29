Man hospitalized after showing up to St. Pete barber shop with gunshot wound: Police

article

A man was taken to the hospital on Friday after he showed up to a St. Petersburg barber shop with a gunshot wound, according to officers.

The St. Pete Police Department said the man was shot and then drove to a barber shop, located at 3600 18th Avenue South.

Officers said he asked for help once he got there, and he was taken to the hospital. Investigators said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are trying to figure out where the man was shot. No suspects are currently in custody.

