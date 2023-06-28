Man in critical condition following structure fire in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man is being treated at Tampa General Hospital after being injured in a structure fire early Wednesday morning.
According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, neighbors called police to report that a ‘whole house’ on 22nd Street North was on fire.
Officials say when firefighters arrived, there was smoke and flames shooting from a garage-like building in the backyard.
Firefighters outside a St. Petersburg structure fire.
Crews say they immediately used the large hose lines to knock the fire back so it did not spread to neighboring houses.
READ: Arson suspect critically injured after lighting himself, Zephyrhills home on fire, investigators say
While putting out the blaze and moving through debris, crews say they heard a man yelling for help and found him inside an enclosed space within the fire.
Firetruck outside of a St. Petersburg structure fire.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but firefighters say his injuries are not life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.