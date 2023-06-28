Man in critical condition following structure fire in St. Petersburg

article

A St. Petersburg man is being treated at Tampa General Hospital after being injured in a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, neighbors called police to report that a ‘whole house’ on 22nd Street North was on fire.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, there was smoke and flames shooting from a garage-like building in the backyard.

Firefighters outside a St. Petersburg structure fire.

Crews say they immediately used the large hose lines to knock the fire back so it did not spread to neighboring houses.

While putting out the blaze and moving through debris, crews say they heard a man yelling for help and found him inside an enclosed space within the fire.

Firetruck outside of a St. Petersburg structure fire.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but firefighters say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.