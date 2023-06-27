Arson suspect in critical condition following house fire that injured 2, deputies say

article

Law enforcement officials are investigating a house fire that sent three people, including an arson suspect, to the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, two adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze, which officials describe as being a case of domestic-related arson.

Investigators say the suspect was critically injured in the fire that occurred on the 7100 block of Boxer Round Place in Zephyrhills.

Fire truck outside home where house fire sent 3, including arson suspect to the hospital. Image is courtesy of Pasco County Fire Rescue .

Authorities say all three people know each other but did not specify the relationship.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Zephyrhills Police Department on the case.