Man in custody after shooting woman, chasing after her ambulance in St. Pete: Police

A man is in custody in St. Pete after police said he shot a woman, chased after the ambulance carrying her to the hospital, and crashed.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman and a man were visiting relatives at a house in the 6400 block of 29th Avenue North on Wednesday night when they got into an argument and he shot her, critically injuring her.

Officers and emergency crews arrived at around 10:25 p.m. to find the suspect had already left the scene in a black Cadillac CTS, police said.

Then, as the woman was being taken to Orlando Health Bayfront in an ambulance, a black Cadillac started chasing the ambulance on the interstate.

Officers nearby tried to stop the Cadillac, but it drove off southbound, leading to a pursuit. The Cadillac later crashed into some landscaping rocks in the 1400 block of 54th Avenue South, according to SPPD.

The suspect was taken into custody. SPPD clarified that an officer had been riding in the ambulance with the injured woman.

"If you have a victim who is critically injured like that, it is customary to have an officer ride in the ambulance because then we can get updates from the hospital and also help with security at the hospital," said St. Pete Police PIO Yolanda Fernandez.

And this time, the suspect didn't wait to didn't wait til the hospital to get there, I mean the suspect was following them in the ambulance."