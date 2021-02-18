Man injured by falling equipment at water treatment facility

A man was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by falling equipment at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at the facility located at 7125 N 30th St.

According to firefighters, the man was working in a shallow excavation, or hole, when he was injured by falling equipment. Tampa Fire Rescue has not said what type of equipment fell on the man.