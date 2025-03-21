Man killed in crash while riding bike on shoulder of Polk County road: FHP

The Brief A 39-year-old Winter Haven man died after a Ford Mustang hit his bicycle in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Rd. south of Ralston Rd. FHP says the Mustang also crashed into an SUV, sending both drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.



A man died after troopers say a car veered off a Polk County road and hit his bicycle before crashing into an SUV.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Mustang driven by a 23-year-old Winter Haven man veered off County Line Rd. south of Ralston Rd. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mustang hit the bike along the shoulder of the road, troopers said, then came back onto the road and hit a Mercedes SUV.

The 39-year-old bicyclist died at the hospital, according to FHP. Both drivers went to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the name of the man who died.

