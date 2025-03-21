Man killed in crash while riding bike on shoulder of Polk County road: FHP
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man died after troopers say a car veered off a Polk County road and hit his bicycle before crashing into an SUV.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Mustang driven by a 23-year-old Winter Haven man veered off County Line Rd. south of Ralston Rd. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The Mustang hit the bike along the shoulder of the road, troopers said, then came back onto the road and hit a Mercedes SUV.
The 39-year-old bicyclist died at the hospital, according to FHP. Both drivers went to the hospital with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
