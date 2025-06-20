Man killed in shooting, Pasco deputies searching for suspect

The Brief Pasco County deputies say a man shot another man in the New Port Richey area on Thursday night. The victim later died at the hospital, according to deputies, while the suspect has not been caught. Few other details have been released.



Pasco County deputies are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a man dead, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ogalala St. and Tipton Ave. in the New Port Richey area.

The victim went to the hospital and later died, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says the suspect and the victim knew each other and the shooting was an isolated incident.

READ: Florida toddler died in hot truck while dad got haircut, drank at bar, deputies say

What we don't know:

No further details about either man involved in the shooting, including a description of the suspect, have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: