Hillsborough paralegal picks up lunch tab for hundreds of court, jail employees for past 10 years

Patricia Phelps loves to make people smile with food. For the past 10 years, the paralegal has picked up the lunch tab for hundreds of Hillsborough County court and jail employees.

"I’m usually in the clerk’s office weekly. They put up with so much stuff. I’m just grateful that they sit there and smile and continue to do a wonderful job and the bailiffs too," she explained.

Phelps saves her retirement money each year to pay for a food truck to serve lunch outside the Hillsborough County Clerk’s office and the Hillsborough County Jail. She does this two to three times a year.

"Food always make everyone happy, I think," she said with a laugh.

Phelps grew up in Scotland, where she said feeding guests – even strangers – is commonplace. Her upbringing served as one of her motivations, along with a desire to provide recognition to a group of workers that she feels doesn’t receive enough.

"I think it’s wonderful that someone wants to give back to customer service. It is vital work that is necessary. Divorces happen. Evictions happen," Jennifer Aboufadle said. "It’s nice that someone is willing to reach out and give us a thank you."

Aboufadle works as a customer service representative for the Hillsborough County Clerk’s office. She was one of 100 employees that had lunch on the house this week.

As the workers wait in line for their meals, Phelps walks around, chatting and receiving tons of thank you’s and hugs.

"It’s wonderful, because a hug releases endorphins. That way you’re happy. If I can make them happy for a few hours, that is my blessing," she said.