Tampa Bay Area organization hosts Christmas event to help families afford the holidays

A local Tampa Bay Area organization is spreading Christmas cheer.

"Everybody needs a little help sometimes," said Brianna Beyer, Realty Partners. "And I think it is really important to give back to the community and those less fortunate to give them hope, so that one day they will be the ones to help a family less fortunate."

These volunteers are with the West Pasco Pinellas Business Association. Their goal is focused on helping businesses grow, and bringing the community together.

For the past 13 years they have hosted a "How The Grinch Saved Christmas event."

The program provides Christmas gifts for local families that may fall through the cracks during the holiday season.

"We have people with cancer," said Barry Horvath, Executive Chair of West Pasco Pinellas Business Association. "We have a young boy whose parents are both in prison. We have a young man with brain cancer. So all different things that may be happening to them in their lives, that may be no fault of their own."

Delynn Gaston said there is another important thing they're proud of.

"It stays here locally in the community. It's not going to a big organization. It is staying local right here, helping local families right here in the community," said Gaston.

The program is having a huge impact on families.

"I think that just giving somebody a little bit of hope, a little bit of smile on their face when everything else in their life is looking bleak right now," DeLynn Gaston Executive Board Member.

"I know it's just a great holiday event. I'm grateful for our community that supports it and embraces it. We have a lot of great sponsors that step up and support this event, and they continue to do it year after year," said Horvath.

The community is coming together to make sure children in need have a Merry Christmas.