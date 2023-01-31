Man on electric bicycle killed in St. Pete crash, police say

St. Petersburg police said a crash involving an electric bicycle sent one person to the hospital where he later died.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to police, the driver of a black Ford Escape was heading west on 22nd Avenue North. Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man on a black Ancher electric bicycle was heading south on 52nd Street North.

Both entered the intersection at the same time and collided, investigators said.

The rider was taken to Bayfront Hospital and later passed away. In a news release, police did not identify him.

The driver was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

There is a stop sign along 52nd Street N., but police are still investigating what led up to the crash. There is no word yet on whether speeding was a factor or if the rider came to a complete stop at the sign.

No other information was immediately provided.