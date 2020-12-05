Man on electric bike hits Pinellas deputy's SUV

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a man on an electric bike hit a deputy's SUV Friday night.

Investigators say, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Deputy Lewis was on-duty in his fully marked 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe when he stopped at the intersection of Belcher Road and Ulmerton Road.

Deputy Lewis proceeded to make a right turn to go west on Ulmerton Road, when his driver's side front corner was struck by 29-year-old Daniel Serrao, who was operating an Ancheer electric mountain bicycle.

Investigators determined Serrao was using the Ulmerton Road crosswalk on a "do not walk" signal when he struck the deputy's Tahoe.

Serrao was transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his right leg. Deputy Lewis was not injured.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, but the investigation continues.