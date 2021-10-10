Man orders 100 tacos on first date, asks woman to pay for them

Definitely too many tacos.

First dates can be awkward, but a woman on TikTok shared a unique horror story that has since gone viral. It seems the man she met on a dating app really, really liked Taco Bell tacos.

Elyse Myers shared her story on TikTok in response to a question about her worst first-date experience. She starts off by explaining that before meeting her husband, she had used dating apps to meet people.

The story begins with this particular man inviting her out to dinner. They planned to meet first at his place.

When Myers arrived, her date said he'd lost his keys and asked her to drive. He gave her directions and they ended up at a Taco Bell – in the drive-thru lane.

It gets worse.

He then ordered 100 hard-shell tacos.

Moments later, the man told his date he couldn't find his wallet. Myers says she agreed to pay, and they returned to his house only to eat the tacos at his kitchen table in silence.

The man’s father briefly joined them before Myers decided the date was over.

She took the remaining tacos with her.

The video, uploaded earlier this week, has been viewed over 12.3 million times.

In a follow-up video, Myers confirmed that she bought 100 tacos. She says it took about 15 minutes for the workers to make the food, which cost about $150.

While they waited for the order, she says he spent the time talking about his ex-girlfriend.

