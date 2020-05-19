Man recovering after he was shot in the legs, police say

article

Tampa police say they are trying to find the suspect who shot and injured a man Tuesday morning.

Officers arrived in the 4600 block of Troy Court after receiving a report of the shooting around 5:30 a.m. Police said that's where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the legs. They said he had non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said they have since received a report of a green truck last seen in the area just before the shooting. It's unknown if that vehicle is involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

