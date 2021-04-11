Man rescued near Pine Key Island after catamaran capsizes

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued Robert Snowflack, 60, on Saturday after his 16-foot catamaran capsized one mile southeast of Pine Key Island.

While responding to another potential search and rescue case in the area, the crew aboard a Coast Guard’s 45-foot response boat say they spotted Snowflack and his overturned vessel in the water and safely rescued him.

Snowflack was taken to Apollo Beach Marina without medical concerns

Snowflack is working with commercial salvage operations to get his boat out of the water.

The weather was reported to have been 4-foot seas and 23 mph winds, according to the U.S Coast Guard.

