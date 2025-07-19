Man run over by box truck in Wawa parking lot: TPD
TAMPA - A man was run over by a box truck and killed in a Wawa parking lot after Tampa police say the victim either collapsed or laid down behind the truck's rear wheels.
Officers responded to the Wawa store located at N. 50th St. and E. Columbus Dr. just after 5 a.m. and talked with the driver of the truck.
Police say the driver showed no signs of impairment, and he is cooperating with them.
What's next:
TPD is investigating why the person was behind the truck.
They provided this statement:
"The Tampa Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and is hopeful for the swift recovery of those injured."
