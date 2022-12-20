Man shoots girlfriend, triggering SWAT standoff at Sarasota apartment

article

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Click here to learn more about the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A SWAT standoff that lasted for hours in Sarasota started after a man shot his girlfriend, sending her to the hospital, officials said.

The situation began unfolding around 9:34 a.m. Monday. Sarasota County deputies responded to the shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road.

The female victim fled the apartment after she was shot and neighbors called 911, deputies said. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. In a news release, the sheriff's office didn't specify her condition but is continuing treatment as of Tuesday.

Deputies evacuated surrounding apartments and a SWAT team responded.

"They spent several hours trying to contact the boyfriend," according to the sheriff's office. "The attempts were all unsuccessful, which prompted the SWAT Team to force entry."

When they entered, they found the boyfriend's body. It appeared he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said. Law enforcement identified him as 75-year-old Alan Otis Smith.

A medical examiner will determine his official cause of death.

The female victim was not publicly identified.

