Sarasota County SWAT team responds to shooting at apartment complex

One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Sarasota, prompting a response from the county's SWAT team.

Around 9:34 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch, located in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road. Officials said deputies found a victim who was taken to the hospital.

Staging area for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office outside apartment complex where shooting occurred.

Deputies didn't provide the person's condition, identity, or how they were injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the SWAT team has responded.

"Everyone is asked to please stay clear of area," officials said in a news release.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.