Man arrested for shooting nephew during fight at Bradenton apartment complex: Deputies

A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he shot his nephew during a fight that escalated at a Bradenton apartment complex.

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Marceleno Rosa, 52, got into an argument with his 39-year-old nephew over the phone just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. However, the argument escalated into a physical fight at the La-Mirada Garden Apartments, which is located in the 1600 block of 55th Avenue Circle East.

Rosa is accused of grabbing a handgun before firing at his nephew, hitting him on the right side of the pelvic area, according to deputies. He was taken to a local hospital, and officials said he is in stable condition.

Once Manatee County deputies arrived at the scene, they took the gun from Rosa and detained him. He was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

MCSO has not released the identity of the victim or released details about the fight that led to the shooting. This remains an active investigation.

