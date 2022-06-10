Man shot after argument outside Westfield Brandon Mall, Hillsborough deputies say

article

A man was shot by another man he was arguing with outside the Westfield Brandon Mall Friday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

HCSO officials said the man shot was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect left the mall after shooting the man.

The mall was placed on a brief lockdown after deputies received reports of shots fired at around 4:13 p.m., Hillsborough County deputies said. Once deputies got on scene, they said they learned two men were arguing near the Club Vape kiosk, and took the argument outside, where the suspect shot the man.

Detectives investigating the shooting said they do believe the suspect and the victim know each other. HCSO said this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.