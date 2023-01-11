Expand / Collapse search

Man shot after pulling gun on rowdy crowd at St. Pete basketball court, police say

By FOX 13 News staff
St. Petersburg
Mugshot of Marquiel Lamonte Anderson (St. Pete PD)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man who pulled a gun to disperse a rowdy crowd on a St. Petersburg basketball court is still in critical condition after someone else got a gun and shot him, according to police.

It happened during a weekend when several shootings around Tampa Bay injured or killed multiple adults and children. On Wednesday, the St. Petersburg Police Department said it arrested a suspect in the shooting at the Fossil Park basketball courts.

Marquiel Lamonte Anderson, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting the 38-year-old victim.

Police said a fight broke out at Fossil Park on January 8 around 8:15 p.m. They said the victim pulled a gun from his bag in an effort to disperse the fight. That's when Anderson went to his vehicle and returned with a gun, officers said.

Anderson shot the victim, who is in critical condition, according to investigators.

Anyone who has additional information about what happened is asked to call 727-893-7780, or to remain anonymous, text SPPD and the information to TIP411.

*Note: Investigators did not release the name of the victim, who they previously said was 36-years-old.