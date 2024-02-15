Man shot and killed after argument escalates in Port Richey, suspect in custody: Deputies

A man was shot and killed after an argument Thursday evening on Old Orchard Lane in Port Richey, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they responded to the Orchard Lane area after receiving reports of the shooting after 9 p.m.

Deputies said an argument between two men, who were known to each other, escalated. That's when, one of the men shot and killed the other, according to officials.

The man accused of pulling the trigger has been detained by deputies.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, but they said it was an isolated incident.