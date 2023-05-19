Man shot and killed at St. Pete apartment complex, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a St. Petersburg apartment complex, according to police.
The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to the BayPointe Preserve Apartments on 4th Street North.
Investigators said the victim, a man in his 30's, was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.