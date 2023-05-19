Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed at St. Pete apartment complex, police say

By FOX 13 News staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a St. Petersburg apartment complex, according to police. 

The St. Pete Police Department said officers responded at around 5:40 p.m. to the BayPointe Preserve Apartments on 4th Street North. 

Investigators said the victim, a man in his 30's, was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 