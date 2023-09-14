Man shot and killed in Hudson, investigation underway: Pasco deputies

article

A man was shot and killed off of Ruby Lane in Hudson Thursday evening, according to deputies.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 15600 block of Ruby Lane in Hudson.

Investigators believe the man was shot by a woman who is known to him.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies have not released details about what led to the shooting or if they have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.