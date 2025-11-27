Man shot and killed after dispute in Tampa neighborhood, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief One person was detained after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 Block of Charter Oak Court where a man had been shot. Police are investigating and believe there was a physical dispute between the victim and another person prior to the shooting.



One person was detained after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

MORE NEWS: Father and son among 3 arrested in drug bust at Brooksville home

Police say at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 Block of Charter Oak Court where a man had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating and believe there was a physical dispute between the victim and another person prior to the shooting.

The shooter remained on scene and was detained. The shooter and victim knew each other, TPD said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be made when more information is released.