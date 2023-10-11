Man shot, killed after reportedly trespassing on a Pasco County property: PCSO

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

Deputies say they were called to the Jerbert Drive area of Hudson around 9:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

According to PCSO, an adult male was shot after he allegedly trespassed on another person’s property.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital.

Deputies say everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for and this is an isolated incident.

On Wednesday morning, PCSO announced that the man who was shot died from his injuries.

