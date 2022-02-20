Man shot, killed by police at Winter Park wedding was bride's uncle

The family of the man fatally shot by Winter Park police officers on Saturday says he was the uncle of the bride. They have now hired a lawyer.

Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, was shot by a Winter Park officer at the new Winter Park Event Center on Morse Blvd. after investigators said he assaulted guests at a wedding reception before attacking two police officers, leaving one of them unconscious.

According to the Winter Park Police Department, a caller reported a disturbance around 9:39 p.m.

Photos: provided by family

"On arrival, one of the officers began speaking with the subject when the officer was physically attacked by the subject, leaving the officer unconscious and on the ground," the department said.

Knight then physically attacked the second arriving officer as a crowd began to surround the injured officer, according to the department. During the physical altercation, the officer shot the man.

Knight was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has launched an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.

The family claims this narrative from the police is not accurate. They said Knight was the bride's uncle, was not attacking guests, and was unarmed. A family member said in a statement:

"He was a kind gentle soul, and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family. He is not a drinker and works 16-hour shifts nearly every day to support his family. His niece's wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time. This shooting was unjustified, and we are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to get the entire truth out."

Both officers were also transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. They were later released.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty as standard procedure.

