Man shot, killed in domestic shooting in Holiday: PCSO

A man was shot and killed in a domestic-related shooting in Holiday on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a domestic-related shooting occurred in the area of US 19 and Sunray Drive in Holiday.

A man was killed in what appeared to be an isolated altercation between two known parties, deputies said.

There is no public safety threat, and the investigation is ongoing.