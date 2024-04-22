Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in domestic shooting in Holiday: PCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 22, 2024 6:56am EDT
Pasco County
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in a domestic-related shooting in Holiday on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a domestic-related shooting occurred in the area of US 19 and Sunray Drive in Holiday. 

A man was killed in what appeared to be an isolated altercation between two known parties, deputies said. 

There is no public safety threat, and the investigation is ongoing. 